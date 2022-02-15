Picturesque Belén Gualcho is a colonial town clinging to the side of a mountain at 5249ft (1600m) above sea level, on the other side of Parque Nacional Montaña de Celaque from Gracias. Attractions include an interesting iglesia (church) and an excellent Lenca market on Sunday. There’s an entrance to Parque Nacional Celaque here, and a rural trail leading to San Manuel Colohete, but no services. It's a very out-of-the-way place so few travelers make it here.