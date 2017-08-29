Welcome to Guadeloupe
As well as the ‘mainland’ of Guadeloupe, there are a number of small offshore islands including Les Saintes, Marie-Galante and La Désirade, each of which gives visitors its own taste of Guadeloupe’s yesteryear. These are some of the most evocative and untouched destinations in the French Antilles, and shouldn't be missed.
Boat Cruise to the French Islands
Enjoy a day or two or a week on a neighboring island. We will take you by boat to the French island of Les Saintes or Guadeloupe or Martinique or Marie Galante. You choose your French pleasures and we will take you there and back or as requested. We also do one-ways and we do assist with an extended holiday in the French West Indies. We will clear Customs and Immigration at both ports and make sure you are comfortable before returning to our original port. We also do one-ways to our neighboring islands if needed as a water taxi. How may we assist you..?
Pointe-à-Pitre Food Tasting and Historical Sightseeing Tour
Guadeloupe’s economic capital, Pointe-à-Pitre, city of art and history, is located at the junction of Grande-Terre and Basse-Terre. While most visitors just drop in to Pointe-à-Pitre for shopping for french cosmetics, madras-colored fashions and perfumes, you will have the unique opportunity to experience a historical tour coupled with a food tour. The tour will first bring you to the town center where you'll visit The Place de la Victoire ("Victory's square"). Here you'll see some old trees said to have been planted by Victor Hugues, the mulatto who organized a revolutionary army of both whites and blacks to establish a dictatorship following the French Revolution. In this square he kept a guillotine busy, and the death-dealing instrument remained until modern times. The visit will continue towards the old presbytery and the St Pierre et St Paul basilica, built between 1807 and 1814. You will then be guided to a restaurant to sample some ti-punch (a beverage made with rum, cane syrup or sugar, and lime). Following this first stop, you will walk to The covered market in Pointe-à-Pitre, where vendors display colorful local fruits, vegetables, spices, sauces, and hand-made crafts. You will try the bokit (a typical sandwich from Guadeloupe fried in hot oil. It can be eaten as is but it is usually filled with different ingredients such as cod, tuna, ham, chicken or conch. Soft on the inside and crusty on the outside, bokit tastes delicious! You will also get to try the famous "sorbet au coco". This refreshing delight is made from coconut milk, sweetened condensed milk, vanilla, lime zest and a few drops of bitter almond. The tour ends with tastings of coconut water and sugar cane juice by the fish market.
Guided Horseback Riding Tour from Guadeloupe
Upon your arrival at the horse farm, start with a safety briefing, then go over the basics of riding techniques, you’ll have time to practice riding in the fenced-in paddock. When you’re comfortable on the horse, continue onto a trail that leads through plaines and forests, riding about 1 hour on your way to the river. Soak up the peaceful atmosphere of the Guadeloupe countryside, and take a break by a river, sunbathe and relax, before turning back towards the horse club. Highlights: Scenic trail ride in the Basse-Terre countryside 1 hour-long horseback ride Swim in a forest river Suited to beginners and more experienced riders All safety equipment provided
In the Heart of Guadeloupe
We'll start the day with a visit to the Domaine de Severin, a famous agricultural rum distillery known for its petit train attraction. You will discover the distillery and learn about the rum making process (sugar cane crushing, fermentation and distillation), the paddle wheel, the old rum, rum bottling, punch and spices. Rum is ubiquitous to the Caribbean but the one made in Guadeloupe is like no other. Unlike most islands which produce industrial rum (made from molasses), Guadeloupe’s producers distil directly from the sugarcane juice, which results in a purer flavour. It’s called Rhum Agricole and counts for only 3% of the world production of rum. The molasses rums are often fruitier, while the sugar-cane rums seem earthier, more vegetal and, in a sense, purer. A beautiful open trail will then take you through the tropical gardens. A traditional Caribbean lunch will be offered at noon with the famous Ti-Punch, made with rum, cane syrup or sugar, and lime. In the afternoon, take a pen and a paper to learn to write and speak creole with an outdoor playful lesson before going on to a sorbet tasting in a beautiful tropical garden.
Guadeloupe Scuba Diving Tour for first-timers
On the peaceful cote sous-le-vent (Leeward Coast, Basse Terre), the underwater Réserve Cousteau is the place you do not want to miss while visiting the Guadeloupe Islands! The famous underwater explorer Jacques Cousteau called the 1000 hectares around the Pigeon Islands, off the coast of Basse Terre, one of the world’s top dive areas and encouraged its conservation since 1955. Dive into this heavenly site for scuba diving and snorkeling and see colorful marine life : corals, tropical fishes, turtles and even humpback whales await in a 28°C water. It’s also a good place to safely snorkel with children, because of its shallow waters, where sponges, coral, colorful tropical fish and sea turtles reside. Whether you snorkel or dive here, you’re sure to be immersed in the biological diversity that helped this spot gain protection. Captain Cousteau has worked to ensure that this magic space is protected today while remaining accessible to all vacationers who can come for a diving baptism or training (PADI, FFESSM, ANMP). Diving in Guadeloupe is therefore a fun activity, open to all, from 8 to 88 years old. If you’ve always wanted to take scuba diving lessons, experience unparalleled adventure and see the world beneath the waves, this is where it starts. Have your first scuba diving adventure in Guadeloupe and experience a unique underwater world. Magic is guaranteed! Your instructor will make you discover the underwater fauna and flora safely. You need adequate swimming skills and need to be in good physical health. No prior experience with scuba diving is required. Departure time: 9:30am or 2pm. Please arrive 30 minutes before departure Level: Easy Duration: From 1 hour 30 minutes to 2 hours Transport by boat and refreshments on board are included
Guadeloupe Scuba Diving Packages
For experienced divers: We offer diving packages on demand in one of the 25 diving spots of the Guadeloupe Islands. Certified divers, do not forget to bring your diving books, level cards and up-to-date medical certificates. 25 different sites await you in the Guadeloupe National Marine Park, which stretches from La Lézarde (Bouillante) to Pointe Mahault (Pointe Noire) and all around the Ilets Goyave, also called Ilets Piegon, the Heart of Parc, but also to the south of Bouillante and to the North on the site of Deshaies. Multicolored fishes of various shapes, corals, sponges and other hippocampe are to be discovered in a water at 28 degrees on average, not forgetting 3 wrecks and night dives. Upon returning to the dive center, we will issue you a certification and you will be entitled to gifts from our partner. Departure time: 9:30am or 2pm. Please arrive 30 minutes before departure