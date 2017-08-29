Guadeloupe Scuba Diving Packages

On the peaceful cote sous-le-vent (Leeward Coast, Basse Terre), the underwater Réserve Cousteau is the place you do not want to miss while visiting the Guadeloupe Islands! The famous underwater explorer Jacques Cousteau called the 1000 hectares around the Pigeon Islands, off the coast of Basse Terre, one of the world’s top dive areas and encouraged its conservation since 1955. Dive into this heavenly site for scuba diving and snorkeling and see colorful marine life : corals, tropical fishes, turtles and even humpback whales await in a 28°C water. It’s also a good place to safely snorkel with children, because of its shallow waters, where sponges, coral, colorful tropical fish and sea turtles reside. Whether you snorkel or dive here, you’re sure to be immersed in the biological diversity that helped this spot gain protection. Captain Cousteau has worked to ensure that this magic space is protected today while remaining accessible to all vacationers who can come for a diving baptism or training (PADI, FFESSM, ANMP). Diving in Guadeloupe is therefore a fun activity, open to all, from 8 to 88 years old. For experienced divers: We offer diving packages on demand in one of the 25 diving spots of the Guadeloupe Islands. Certified divers, do not forget to bring your diving books, level cards and up-to-date medical certificates. 25 different sites await you in the Guadeloupe National Marine Park, which stretches from La Lézarde (Bouillante) to Pointe Mahault (Pointe Noire) and all around the Ilets Goyave, also called Ilets Piegon, the Heart of Parc, but also to the south of Bouillante and to the North on the site of Deshaies. Multicolored fishes of various shapes, corals, sponges and other hippocampe are to be discovered in a water at 28 degrees on average, not forgetting 3 wrecks and night dives. Upon returning to the dive center, we will issue you a certification and you will be entitled to gifts from our partner. Departure time: 9:30am or 2pm. Please arrive 30 minutes before departure