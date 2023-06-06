Shop
Grande-Terre – which despite its name (meaning 'big land') is far smaller than Basse-Terre – is the most visited island of Guadeloupe. Its south coast, with reef-protected waters and golden-sand beaches, is the country's main resort area.
Pointe-à-Pitre
Top billing in the French Antilles goes to this huge museum of slavery, opened by President Hollande in 2015. Housed in a spectacular silver-latticework…
Grande-Terre
This headland of white sand about 2km west of Ste-Anne's center is one of Guadeloupe's very finest beaches – it's the Caribbean you probably came to see…
Pointe-à-Pitre
This popular market on the seafront in front of Place de la Victoire is Pointe-à-Pitre's main fruit-and-vegetable market. It's full of characters and you…
Pointe-à-Pitre
This three-level municipal museum occupies an outstanding example of 19th-century colonial architecture and is dedicated to renowned poet and Nobel…
Edgar Clerc Archaeological Museum
Grande-Terre
This relatively small but informative museum has a fascinating display of archaeological finds made on Guadeloupe and elsewhere in the Caribbean. Much of…
Grande-Terre
Make a beeline for this oft-overlooked white-sand beach about 1.5km north of Anse Bertrand. Strong riptides make it quite dangerous for swimming, but the…
Grande-Terre
This long peninsula right at the eastern tip of Grande-Terre is a beautiful stretch of landscape. With some good beaches on both sides, it's popular with…
Cathédrale de St-Pierre et St-Paul
Pointe-à-Pitre
Rather than the traditional arches, this attractively painted sand-colored church, nicknamed the ‘Iron Cathedral,’ is supported by iron girders intended…
