Grande-Terre

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Harbor View, Bourg Des Saintes, Terre de Haut, Les Saintes, Grande Terre, Guadaloupe, French West Indies

Getty Images/Gallo Images

Overview

Grande-Terre – which despite its name (meaning 'big land') is far smaller than Basse-Terre – is the most visited island of Guadeloupe. Its south coast, with reef-protected waters and golden-sand beaches, is the country's main resort area.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Mémorial ACTe

    Mémorial ACTe

    Pointe-à-Pitre

    Top billing in the French Antilles goes to this huge museum of slavery, opened by President Hollande in 2015. Housed in a spectacular silver-latticework…

  • Plage de la Caravelle

    Plage de la Caravelle

    Grande-Terre

    This headland of white sand about 2km west of Ste-Anne's center is one of Guadeloupe's very finest beaches – it's the Caribbean you probably came to see…

  • Marché de la Darse

    Marché de la Darse

    Pointe-à-Pitre

    This popular market on the seafront in front of Place de la Victoire is Pointe-à-Pitre's main fruit-and-vegetable market. It's full of characters and you…

  • Musée St-John Perse

    Musée St-John Perse

    Pointe-à-Pitre

    This three-level municipal museum occupies an outstanding example of 19th-century colonial architecture and is dedicated to renowned poet and Nobel…

  • Edgar Clerc Archaeological Museum

    Edgar Clerc Archaeological Museum

    Grande-Terre

    This relatively small but informative museum has a fascinating display of archaeological finds made on Guadeloupe and elsewhere in the Caribbean. Much of…

  • Anse Laborde

    Anse Laborde

    Grande-Terre

    Make a beeline for this oft-overlooked white-sand beach about 1.5km north of Anse Bertrand. Strong riptides make it quite dangerous for swimming, but the…

  • Pointe des Châteaux

    Pointe des Châteaux

    Grande-Terre

    This long peninsula right at the eastern tip of Grande-Terre is a beautiful stretch of landscape. With some good beaches on both sides, it's popular with…

  • Cathédrale de St-Pierre et St-Paul

    Cathédrale de St-Pierre et St-Paul

    Pointe-à-Pitre

    Rather than the traditional arches, this attractively painted sand-colored church, nicknamed the ‘Iron Cathedral,’ is supported by iron girders intended…

View more attractions

Articles

Latest stories from Grande-Terre

Filter by interest:

Town and bay of Terre-de-Haut, capital of Les Saintes islands.

Beaches

A guide to the islands of Guadeloupe

Aug 29, 2017 • 6 min read

Read more articles

Go Beyond

Grande-Terre and beyond

Beyond Grande-Terre