Terre-de-Haut

Caribbean, Guadeloupe, lles des Saintes, Terre de Haut, aerial view

Overview

Lying 10km off Guadeloupe, unhurried Terre-de-Haut is the largest of the eight small islands that make up Les Saintes and feels like a slice of southern France transported to the Caribbean. Lots of English is spoken here thanks to a big international sailing scene, and it’s definitely the most cosmopolitan of Guadeloupe’s outlying islands. Divers love its waters for their good visibility and healthy reefs.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Baie de Pompierre

    Baie de Pompierre

    Terre-de-Haut

    The horseshoe-shaped Baie de Pompierre is perhaps Terre-de-Haut's loveliest beach: a reef-protected golden strand with a splendid setting. There are even…

  • Fort Napoléon

    Fort Napoléon

    Terre-de-Haut

    Built in 1867 on the site of an earlier fort destroyed by the British in 1809, this installation sitting over 100m above sea level affords a splendid view…

  • Baie du Marigot

    Baie du Marigot

    Terre-de-Haut

    Baie du Marigot is a pleasant little bay with a calm, protected beach about 1km north of Bourg des Saintes. It’s fairly close to Fort Napoléon, so most…

  • Grande Anse

    Grande Anse

    Terre-de-Haut

    Easily one of Terre-de-Haut's best beaches, long, sandy Grande Anse unfortunately has rough water conditions, and swimming is not allowed. The north side…

  • Le Chameau

    Le Chameau

    Terre-de-Haut

    A winding cement road leads to the summit of Le Chameau, which at 309m is Terre-de-Haut's highest point. From Bourg des Saintes it’s a moderately…

  • Anse Crawen

    Anse Crawen

    Terre-de-Haut

    The oddly named Anse Crawen is a secluded, clothing-optional beach just a couple of minutes’ walk down a dirt path that starts at the southwestern end of…

  • Anse à Cointe

    Anse à Cointe

    Terre-de-Haut

    Two kilometers southwest of Bourg des Saintes is Anse à Cointe, a good beach for combining swimming and snorkeling. The snorkeling is best on the north…

  • Anse Rodrigue

    Anse Rodrigue

    Terre-de-Haut

    South of Grande Anse and about 2km from town is Anse Rodrigue, a nice beach on a protected cove that usually has good swimming conditions.

