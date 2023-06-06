Shop
Lying 10km off Guadeloupe, unhurried Terre-de-Haut is the largest of the eight small islands that make up Les Saintes and feels like a slice of southern France transported to the Caribbean. Lots of English is spoken here thanks to a big international sailing scene, and it’s definitely the most cosmopolitan of Guadeloupe’s outlying islands. Divers love its waters for their good visibility and healthy reefs.
The horseshoe-shaped Baie de Pompierre is perhaps Terre-de-Haut's loveliest beach: a reef-protected golden strand with a splendid setting. There are even…
Built in 1867 on the site of an earlier fort destroyed by the British in 1809, this installation sitting over 100m above sea level affords a splendid view…
Baie du Marigot is a pleasant little bay with a calm, protected beach about 1km north of Bourg des Saintes. It’s fairly close to Fort Napoléon, so most…
Easily one of Terre-de-Haut's best beaches, long, sandy Grande Anse unfortunately has rough water conditions, and swimming is not allowed. The north side…
A winding cement road leads to the summit of Le Chameau, which at 309m is Terre-de-Haut's highest point. From Bourg des Saintes it’s a moderately…
The oddly named Anse Crawen is a secluded, clothing-optional beach just a couple of minutes’ walk down a dirt path that starts at the southwestern end of…
Two kilometers southwest of Bourg des Saintes is Anse à Cointe, a good beach for combining swimming and snorkeling. The snorkeling is best on the north…
South of Grande Anse and about 2km from town is Anse Rodrigue, a nice beach on a protected cove that usually has good swimming conditions.