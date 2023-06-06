Basse-Terre Island

Basse-Terre is Guadeloupe’s trump card. Despite its name meaning 'low land,' it rather confusingly boasts soaring peaks, including the active La Soufrière volcano, and is by far the more dramatic of Guadeloupe's two main islands. Indeed the entire center of Basse-Terre is covered in thick rainforest and makes up the impressive Parc National de la Guadeloupe.

  • Snorkeler surveys coral reef, Guadeloupe, French West Indies, Caribbean Sea

    Réserve Cousteau

    Basse-Terre Island

    Jacques Cousteau brought Pigeon Island to international attention by declaring it to be one of the world’s top dive areas, and the waters surrounding the…

  • Maison du Cacao

    Maison du Cacao

    Basse-Terre Island

    One of Basse-Terre's most enjoyable attractions, the Maison du Cacao is for anyone who loves their chocolate. Presentations in English take place at 10am,…

  • Zoo de Guadeloupe

    Zoo de Guadeloupe

    Basse-Terre Island

    One of Guadeloupe's must-sees, this excellent zoo, high in the mountains of Basse-Terre, combines animal enclosures with a jungle adventure. Follow the…

  • Grande Anse

    Grande Anse

    Deshaies

    This superb golden-sand beach with no hotel development in sight is just 2km north of Deshaies. This is one of Basse-Terre's longest and prettiest…

  • Grand Cul-de-Sac Marin

    Grand Cul-de-Sac Marin

    Basse-Terre Island

    This Unesco Biosphere Reserve just off the coast of Basse-Terre makes for an enjoyable day trip. A chain of coral islets sitting atop a 25km-long coral…

  • La Soufrière

    La Soufrière

    Basse-Terre Island

    Active volcano La Soufrière (1467m) looms above Basse-Terre's southern half. For an adventurous 1¾-hour hike to the sulfurous, moonscape-like summit, a…

  • Chutes du Carbet

    Chutes du Carbet

    Basse-Terre Island

    Unless it’s overcast, the drive up to the Chutes du Carbet lookout gives a view of two magnificent waterfalls plunging down a sheer mountain face. From…

  • Parc National de la Guadeloupe

    Parc National de la Guadeloupe

    Basse-Terre Island

    Guadeloupe's only national park is an absolute stunner, covering much of the interior of Basse-Terre and including such sights as the Chutes du Carbet…

Articles

Latest stories from Basse-Terre Island

Town and bay of Terre-de-Haut, capital of Les Saintes islands.

Beaches

A guide to the islands of Guadeloupe

Aug 29, 2017 • 6 min read

