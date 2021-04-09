Dramatically positioned on a crag with sheer drops to the crystalline waters below and terraced valleys all around, Kastro is Sifnos' most atmospheric and magical settlement. Until 1836 it was the island's capital but now it's a sleepy place, with only a single excellent taverna and a couple of seasonal cafes as its main signs of life.

People have lived here continuously since 1000 BC and the remains of an acropolis can still be seen at the very top, where a temple to a female goddess (Athena or Artemis, no one's sure) once stood. The Romans left behind several large stone sarcophagi, which can be easily be spotted as you pick your way up through the steep lanes.

The small port and pebble beach of Seralia is nestled below.