Museum in der Kulturbrauerei

Original documents, historical footage and objects (including a camper-style Trabi car) bring daily life under socialism in East Germany to life in this government-sponsored exhibit. As you wander the halls, you'll realise the stark contrast between the lofty aspirations of the socialist state and the sobering realities of material shortages, surveillance and oppression its people had to endure.

The exhibit also addresses the various paths individuals took to cope with their circumstances. A multilingual audioguide is available via the website.