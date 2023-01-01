With its wimpy trees and anaemic lawn, Mauerpark is hardly your typical leafy oasis, especially given that it was forged from a section of Cold War–era death strip (a short stretch of Berlin Wall survives). It’s this mystique combined with an unassuming vibe and a hugely popular Sunday flea market and karaoke show that has endeared the place to locals and visitors alike.

Behind the Wall segment – now an officially sanctioned practice ground for graffiti artists – loom the floodlights of the Friedrich-Ludwig-Jahn-Sportpark, the stadium where Stasi chief Erich Mielke used to cheer on his beloved Dynamo Berlin football (soccer) team. Just north of here is the Max-Schmeling-Halle, a venue for concerts, competitions and sports events.