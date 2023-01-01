The fanciful red-and-yellow brick buildings of this 19th-century brewery have been upcycled into a cultural powerhouse with a small village's worth of venues, from concert and theatre halls to nightclubs, dance studios, a multiplex cinema and a free GDR history museum. The main entrances are on Knaackstrasse and Sredzkistrasse.

On Sundays, foodies fill up on global treats at the street-food market, while in December, the old buildings make a lovely backdrop for a Swedish-style Lucia Christmas market.