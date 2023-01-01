Behind a short segment of the Berlin Wall (now an officially sanctioned practice ground for graffiti artists) loom the floodlights of the Friedrich-Ludwig-Jahn-Sportpark, the stadium where Stasi chief Erich Mielke used to cheer on his beloved Berliner FC Dynamo football (soccer) team.

Michael Jackson played a concert here in 1992. Built in 1951 the compound, which seats 18,000 spectators, is now in poor structural shape and will be closed for complete refurbishment once city funds become available, possibly starting in 2020.