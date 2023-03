This 1893 neo-Gothic church was a hotbed of dissent in the final days of the GDR and thus a thorn in the side of the Stasi, which, as late as October 1989, brutally quashed a peaceful gathering outside its portals. Artworks include a copy of Ernst Barlach's Geistkämpfer (Ghost Fighter, 1928) sculpture outside the church, which also hosts concerts and other cultural events in addition to Sunday service at 11am.