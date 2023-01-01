Jüdischer Friedhof Schönhauser Allee

Berlin's second Jewish cemetery opened in 1827 and hosts many well-known dearly departed, such as the artist Max Liebermann and the composer Giacomo Meyerbeer. It's a pretty place with dappled light filtering through big old chestnuts and linden trees and a sense of melancholy emanating from ivy-draped graves and toppled tombstones. The nicest and oldest have been moved to the Lapidarium by the main entrance.

Liebermann’s tomb is next to his family’s crypt roughly in the centre along the back wall. Men must cover their heads; pick up a free skullcap by the entrance.