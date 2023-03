This rambling listed brewery compound has been adapted to house cultural venues, resto-bars, a hostel and offices. Beer production resumed in 2013 with the opening of the Pfefferbräu microbrewery.

At the Christinenstrasse (northern) entrance, the Tchoban Foundation – Museum für Architekturzeichnung (Museum for Architectural Drawing) is housed in a spectacular pile of relief-decorated sandstone cubes designed by Sergei Tchoban. Danish-Icelandic artist Olafur Eliasson has his studio next door.