Märchenbrunnen

Friedrichshain

LoginSave

This enchanting 1913 neo-baroque fountain consists of an arcade and a lusty cascade flanked by sculptures of frolicking turtles, frogs and characters from the Brothers Grimm fairy tales such as Cinderella and Snow White. Find it on the western corner of the Volkspark Friedrichshain.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Museum island on Spree river and Alexanderplatz TV tower in center of Berlin, Germany

    Museumsinsel

    1.29 MILES

    Walk through ancient Babylon, meet an Egyptian queen, clamber up a Greek altar or be mesmerized by Monet's ethereal landscapes. Welcome to Museumsinsel …

  • Neues Museum und Alte Nationalgalerie (right) at Museumsinsel in Berlin.

    Neues Museum

    1.31 MILES

    For over 60 years, not a soul was able to visit Berlin’s Neues Museum – in fact, it sat in ruins. But today it’s one of the city’s most celebrated…

  • The Museumsinsel in Berlin

    Pergamonmuseum

    1.31 MILES

    The Pergamonmuseum is one of Berlin’s most visited historical gems and perhaps also its most controversial. This museum offers an archaeological time-warp…

  • BERLIN, GERMANY- October 15, 2014: Berlin Wall was a barrier constructed starting on 13 August 1961. East Side Gallery is an international memorial for freedom. October 15, 2014 in Berlin

    East Side Gallery

    1.74 MILES

    The East Side Gallery is the embodiment of Berlin’s grit and guts.

  • Berlin city Germanyu 1610343451

    Fernsehturm

    0.86 MILES

    Germany's tallest structure, the TV Tower is a Berlin icon.

  • Schloss & Park Sanssouci

    Schloss & Park Sanssouci

    18.76 MILES

    This glorious park and palace ensemble is what happens when a king has good taste, plenty of cash and access to the finest architects and artists of the…

  • Schloss Sanssouci

    Schloss Sanssouci

    18.47 MILES

    Frederick the Great's famous summer palace, this rococo gem was designed by Georg Wenzeslaus von Knobelsdorff in 1747 and sits daintily above vine-draped…

View more attractions

Nearby Friedrichshain attractions

1. Mont Klamott

0.21 MILES

Officially called Grosser Bunkerberg (Large Bunker Mountain), Mont Klamott is the taller of two 'mountains' created from piled-up wartime debris in…

2. Denkmal der Spanienkämpfer

0.26 MILES

Created by Fritz Cremer between 1966 and 1968, this monumental sculpture pays respect to the 2000 to 3000 Germans who died fighting fascism in the Spanish…

3. Volkspark Friedrichshain

0.3 MILES

Berlin’s oldest public park has provided relief from urbanity since 1840, but has been hilly only since the late 1940s, when wartime debris was piled up…

5. Friedhof der Märzgefallenen

0.52 MILES

In a quiet corner of the Volkspark Friedrichshain, this cemetery is the final resting place of the victims of the revolutionary riots in March 1848, as…

6. Park Inn Panorama Terrasse

0.66 MILES

For sweeping city views at eye level with the Fernsehturm (TV Tower), head up to the rooftop Panorama Terrasse, the open-air lounge of the Park Inn Hotel,…

7. Pfefferberg

0.66 MILES

This rambling listed brewery compound has been adapted to house cultural venues, resto-bars, a hostel and offices. Beer production resumed in 2013 with…

8. Kollwitzplatz

0.68 MILES

Triangular Kollwitzplatz was ground zero of Prenzlauer Berg gentrification. To pick up on the local vibe, linger with macchiato mamas and media daddies in…