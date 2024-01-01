This enchanting 1913 neo-baroque fountain consists of an arcade and a lusty cascade flanked by sculptures of frolicking turtles, frogs and characters from the Brothers Grimm fairy tales such as Cinderella and Snow White. Find it on the western corner of the Volkspark Friedrichshain.
Märchenbrunnen
Friedrichshain
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
1.29 MILES
Walk through ancient Babylon, meet an Egyptian queen, clamber up a Greek altar or be mesmerized by Monet's ethereal landscapes. Welcome to Museumsinsel …
1.31 MILES
For over 60 years, not a soul was able to visit Berlin’s Neues Museum – in fact, it sat in ruins. But today it’s one of the city’s most celebrated…
1.31 MILES
The Pergamonmuseum is one of Berlin’s most visited historical gems and perhaps also its most controversial. This museum offers an archaeological time-warp…
1.74 MILES
The East Side Gallery is the embodiment of Berlin’s grit and guts.
0.86 MILES
Germany's tallest structure, the TV Tower is a Berlin icon.
2.31 MILES
This compelling exhibit tells stories of terror and persecution in Nazi Germany.
18.76 MILES
This glorious park and palace ensemble is what happens when a king has good taste, plenty of cash and access to the finest architects and artists of the…
18.47 MILES
Frederick the Great's famous summer palace, this rococo gem was designed by Georg Wenzeslaus von Knobelsdorff in 1747 and sits daintily above vine-draped…
Nearby Friedrichshain attractions
0.21 MILES
Officially called Grosser Bunkerberg (Large Bunker Mountain), Mont Klamott is the taller of two 'mountains' created from piled-up wartime debris in…
0.26 MILES
Created by Fritz Cremer between 1966 and 1968, this monumental sculpture pays respect to the 2000 to 3000 Germans who died fighting fascism in the Spanish…
0.3 MILES
Berlin’s oldest public park has provided relief from urbanity since 1840, but has been hilly only since the late 1940s, when wartime debris was piled up…
4. Denkmal des Polnischen Soldaten und des deutschen Antifaschisten
0.49 MILES
Created in 1972, this memorial on the northern edge of Volkspark Friedrichshain honours the joint fight against the Nazis of the Polish communist…
5. Friedhof der Märzgefallenen
0.52 MILES
In a quiet corner of the Volkspark Friedrichshain, this cemetery is the final resting place of the victims of the revolutionary riots in March 1848, as…
0.66 MILES
For sweeping city views at eye level with the Fernsehturm (TV Tower), head up to the rooftop Panorama Terrasse, the open-air lounge of the Park Inn Hotel,…
0.66 MILES
This rambling listed brewery compound has been adapted to house cultural venues, resto-bars, a hostel and offices. Beer production resumed in 2013 with…
0.68 MILES
Triangular Kollwitzplatz was ground zero of Prenzlauer Berg gentrification. To pick up on the local vibe, linger with macchiato mamas and media daddies in…