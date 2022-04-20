When Lenin was on the lam from Russia to Stockholm in 1907, he stayed in Pargas under the pseudonym Mr Mueller. The outdoor local-history museum contains…
Turku Archipelago
An awesome 20,000 islands and skerries (rocky islets) make up the Turku Archipelago, one of Finland's most spectacular natural attractions. This is a majestic summertime playground – just a hop, a skip and a few ferry rides away from Turku. There are no big-ticket sights, just quiet settlements, abundant bird life and ever-changing views of sea and land. It's a magnificent environment for cycling, kayaking and island hopping.
Like much of Finland's south coast, the archipelago is primarily Swedish-speaking. The five largest inhabited islands – from east to west, Pargas, Nagu, Korpo, Houtskär and Iniö – are clustered in a tight crescent. Collectively they make up the municipality of Pargas (Finnish: Parainen).
The islands are home to a wide variety of music festivals; find a complete listing at Skärgårdens Musikfestivaler (www.festivalnet.info).
Explore Turku Archipelago
- PPargas Hembygdsmuseum
When Lenin was on the lam from Russia to Stockholm in 1907, he stayed in Pargas under the pseudonym Mr Mueller. The outdoor local-history museum contains…
- NNagu kyrka
Lovely Nagu church dates from the 14th century. Look for the mysterious bogeyman sculpture and the primitive paintings on the walls, including the locally…
- KKorpo kyrka
The centrepiece of Korpo village is its medieval church. Built in the late 13th century, it features naïve paintings on the ceiling and a statue of St…
- PPargas Church
The Old Town of wooden houses is tucked behind Pargas Church, a beautiful early-14th-century building with whitewashed walls, medieval murals and brick…
- KKustavin Kirkka
Kustavi’s wooden church, built in 1783, features the cruciform shape and votive miniature ships common in coastal churches.
- AArt Bank
If you think the artwork of Salvador Dalí is surreal, see what you think when you experience it in the context of a fishing village in the Finnish…
- HHoutskär Skärgårdsmuseum
Clustered near the Näsby church, this modest museum consists of 10 traditional island-red wood buildings, including a windmill, a restored dairy shed and…
- IIniö kyrka
Iniö's sweet stone church was named after the newborn princess Sofia Wilhelmina when it was consecrated in 1801.
