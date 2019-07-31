An unmissable stop for Finnish design aficionados, Helsinki's Design Museum has a permanent collection that looks at the roots of Finnish design in the…
Punavuori & Ullanlinna
A trove of shops displaying furniture, art, fashion, accessories and homewares fill Helsinki's world-famous Design District, which centres on hip Punavuori. To its south, the more residential area of Ullanlinna shelters some beautiful parks, while creative and recreational spaces continue to open in the southwest on and around the Hernesaari waterfront.
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Punavuori & Ullanlinna.
Design Museum
An unmissable stop for Finnish design aficionados, Helsinki's Design Museum has a permanent collection that looks at the roots of Finnish design in the…
Museum of Finnish Architecture
Finland's architecture museum occupies a neo-Rennaissance building dating from 1899. Exhibitions are its key focus, including the fascinating Decades of…
Kaivopuisto
On the waterfront, this sprawling park dating from 1834 is a favourite Helsinki idyll. There are expanses of lawns; numerous sculptures and winding paths;…
Sinebrychoffin Taidemuseo
One of Helsinki's finest collections of classic European paintings is in these 1842-built former brewery offices, which also contained living quarters for…
Mannerheim-Museo
This fascinating museum by Kaivopuisto was the home of Baron Gustav Mannerheim, former president, commander in chief of the Finnish army and Finnish Civil…
Observatory Hill Park
Designed in 1868 by Swedish landscaper Knut Forsberg in the style of a German city park, and completed in 1889 by his compatriot Svante Olsson, this…
Johanneksenkirkko
Helsinki’s largest church, with seating for 2600 worshippers, is the soaring neo-Gothic St John’s Lutheran Church. Designed by Swedish architect Adolf…
Helsinki Observatory
Operating as an observatory from 1834 to 2010, this CL Engel–designed building within pretty Observatory Hill Park now contains an astronomy museum with…
Ursa
In the Kaivopuisto park, this charming dome-topped observatory was built in 1926. During the darker months, it opens of an evening, while on summer…