Finland’s second city, Turku was once the country’s capital. Its monuments – especially the majestic Turun Linna (Turku Castle) and the Gothic wonder that is Turun Tuomiokirkko (Turku Cathedral), both from the 13th century – testify to the glories of the city’s past.

Yet contemporary Turku is even more enticing, challenging Helsinki’s cultural preeminence with its cutting-edge art galleries, summer music festivals and innovative restaurants. The University of Turku, the first in the country, traces its roots to 1640, and continues to draw young minds and a youthful buzz to the city. Students keep the cafe and club scenes lively, while designer boutiques and secondhand shops offer limitless scope for browsing beauty and uncovering treasure.

Through an age-old network of atmospheric streets and squares, the Aurajoki (Aura River) meanders picturesquely out to sea. For nature lovers, Turku is the gateway to the glorious Turku Archipelago, whose 20,000 islands and skerries (rocky islets) form one of Finland’s most appealing natural attractions.

In short, this city has a lot going for it, and visiting will be a highlight of any trip to Finland. Here are some of the top attractions and experiences in Turku.

The courtyard of Turun Linna (Turku Castle), Turku, Finland. Igor Grochev/Shutterstock

1. Explore Finland’s largest castle

Established in 1280 as a Swedish military outpost at the mouth of the Aurajoki, gargantuan Turun Linna is easily Finland’s biggest castle. Visitors can roam the annexes of its stony outdoor courtyard for free, though we recommend buying a ticket to see the museum inside, too. The labyrinthine layout features dungeons, banquet halls and the castle’s impressive bailey, where objects and artifacts once belonging to the ruling elite are on display.

The structure grew and was embellished with many Renaissance touches after King Gustav Vasa took the throne in 1523. The Swedish count Per Brahe ruled Finland from the castle in the 17th century, while Sweden’s deposed King Eric XIV was imprisoned in its round tower in the late 16th century. The castle was seriously damaged by Soviet bombing in 1941 and brought back to its former glory only after the war.

Local tip: Even Finns who’ve never been to Turku are familiar with its most famous monument – its outline serves as the logo of beloved condiment Turun Sinappi (Turku Mustard). Try some atop local specialities rusinamakkara (pork, barley and raisin sausage) or maksamakkara (liver sausage).

2. See ancient treasures and avant-garde art at Aboa Vetus & Ars Nova

The riverside Aboa Vetus & Ars Nova museum reveals Turku’s medieval streets, complete with imposing stone ruins. Some 37,000 objects, from ceramics to buried gold, have been unearthed from the archeological site below the city (digs are ongoing). Today, they are on display alongside 14th- and 15th-century cellars, church foundations and the walls of buildings that were buried following the Great Fire of 1827. Stop by the Old Turku diorama for an idea of what this city quarter may have looked like before its destruction.

Above ground level, the Aboa Vetus Ars Nova Foundation collection covers a century of modern and contemporary Finnish art, with regular temporary shows. The juxtaposition of the museum’s two halves offers a fascinating mix of old and new.

Detour: Consider all you’ve seen over an aperitif at Tintå, a wine bar with a terrace overlooking the Aura, just across the river from the museum.

Turku Cathedral, lightly dusted with snow. Jamo Images/Shutterstock

3. Spend some time in Finland’s most important religious building

Consecrated in 1300, Turun Tuomiokirkko (Turku Cathedral) – the “mother church” of the state-affiliated Evangelical Lutheran Church of Finland – was rebuilt many times after damaging fires, yet it still looks majestic.

Alongside the impressive Gothic interior and the 1836 altarpiece Transfiguration of Jesus by Swedish artist Fredrik Westin, the cathedral houses a small museum filled with religious and liturgical objects dating to the 15th and 16th centuries. Tune into Finland’s Yle1 Radio at noon to hear the church’s distinctive hourly bell – it’s a patriotic reminder of the Continuation War in the 1940s, when Finns prayed together for victory.

Planning tip: If you visit Turku in summer, try to catch a Turku International Organ Concert. The cathedral hosts free concerts performed by skilled musicians from around the globe, on Tuesdays at 8pm in June, July and August.

The stalls at the Kauppahalli, Turku’s historic covered market. Inspired By Maps/Shutterstock

4. Come hungry to the Kauppahalli

Turku’s fabulous Kauppahalli, is easily the most atmospheric lunch spot in town. Built in 1896, this historic covered market is where locals of all ages gather for bites and coffee-break chatter across rich wood counters and tables. Vendors sell local delicacies, including artisan cheeses, meats, seafood and baked goods; there’s also multicultural cuisine and a vegan kitchen.

Operating since 1887, the Kalaliike S Wallin fish counter serves the perfect hearty salmon soup – with cream or without. Meanwhile, cafes such as Piece of Cake and Aschan Sininen Juna, set in an old railway carriage, dole out sky-high desserts and seriously good espresso.

Planning tip: If you prefer a proper sit-down meal, nearby Blanko is a hip and stylish choice, with great lunch specials and the best Sunday brunch in town.

The painting workshop at the Luostarinmäen Käsityöläismuseo craft museum in Turku, Finland. Finmiki/Shutterstock

5. Watch artisans at work at the Luostarinmäen crafts museum

Superb crafts are a centuries-old tradition in Turku, so don’t miss rambling around Luostarinmäen Käsityöläismuseo, a national treasure that weaves together the past and present of local artisanship. This open-air handicrafts museum comprises stocky 19th-century wooden workshops and houses along tiny lanes and grassy yards.

Some 30 artisans operate the workshops today, including a silversmith, watchmaker, baker, potter, shoemaker and printer, who all ply their trades in traditional period costume. All the buildings are, surprisingly, in their original locations – they were spared by the Great Fire of 1827, which destroyed much of the rest of the city.

Planning tip: Perhaps unsurprisingly, this museum has a shop in a class of its own, with the wares fashioned by the on-site artisans for sale. If you’re looking for a memorable Turku keepsake, you’ll find it here.

6. Sing out at a karaoke parlor

Did you know that the generally reserved Finns have a passion for karaoke? Indeed, a karaoke machine and a screen are typical staples at pubs all over the country. Don’t be surprised if you witness a shy wine sipper transform into a full-blown rock star the moment they grab the mic.

Finns bring major stage presence to their karaoke numbers – and pub-goers young and old eat it up. Many pubs in Turku organize weekly karaoke nights; Karaoke CocoLoco and Karaoke Bar Pelimies are two of Turku’s best spots for all-night croon sessions.

Planning tip: Proper Finnish karaoke etiquette includes cheering for all performers, and leaving a tip for the karaoke host.

A singer rocks the stage at the Ruisrock festival, Turku, Finland. Shoja Lak/Redferns/Getty Images

7. Join the throngs of headbangers at the Ruisrock festival

The legendary summer music festival Ruisrock is a once-in-a-lifetime affair for lovers of drums and guitars, with gigantic stages and pyrotechnics drawing 100,000 attendees to Turku’s Ruissalo Island for one weekend in July each year. Held since 1970, it’s the oldest rock festival in Finland and the second-oldest in Europe. Many a rock god has gone head-to-head with the Ruisrock masses, including David Bowie, Bob Dylan, Ozzy Osbourne, Oasis and the Clash.

Alongside the international headliners, you can take in Finland’s famous heavy metal bands on their home turf, and join their fans crowd-surfing and moshing up a sweat. Don’t expect a sea of black band tees, though – the gear preferred by festival-goers is colorful and vibrant, with meadows and beach stages providing uplifting scenery. Swimming, camping and even yoga sessions (!) are all part of this multimedia, multiday, multi-activity extravaganza.

Planning tip: Tickets to Ruisrock go on sale early and sell out in no time. Check the website regularly for ticket-release dates, and be prepared to log on literally the minute the sale begins.

A historic boat moored on the Aura River, Turku, Finland. trabantos/Shutterstock

8. Hop on a boat to cruise the Aura, and the archipelago beyond

Archipelago and river cruises are popular in summer, with most boats departing from Turku's Martinsilta quay. Cruises are an effortless way to take in the city’s monuments and islands from a unique vantage point.

MS Rudolfina offers lunch and dinner harbor cruises that pass by Turku Castle, Pikisaari Island and Ruissalo Island, while evening cruises show off Naantali Harbor and the Kultaranta (the president’s summer residence). If you’re short on time, the MS Aurella takes visitors along the Aura on 1.5-hour guided tours from the Pharmacy Museum to the Ruissalo Shipyard.

Planning tip: For a budget-friendly river trip, the free mini-ferry Föri shuttles walkers and bikers across the Aura in two minutes flat, all day long. Chugging since 1904, this orange commuter boat is Finland’s oldest public transport operation; board it a few blocks southwest of the Martinsilta (St Martin’s Bridge).

Meeting Moominmamma at Muumimaailma, Naantali. laverock/Shutterstock

9. Head to Naantali to meet the Moomins

Beloved throughout Finland and beyond, the Moomins are a famously eccentric family of nature-loving, white-snouted, hippo-like trolls. Grab squishy hugs from them at Muumimaailma, (Moomin World), a no-rides amusement park about 15km from Turku that delights kids with hands-on activities across interactive playrooms..

Moominpappa, Moominmamma and their timid child Moomintroll were inspired by creator Tove Jansson’s bohemian upbringing with her artist parents. Other much-loved characters include eternal wanderer Snufkin, the eerie Hattifatteners (who grow from seeds and are drawn to electrical storms), and icy Groke, who leaves a frozen trail wherever she drifts.

In the mid-20th century, Jansson’s characters became beloved in the Nordic countries, elsewhere in Europe and even in Japan through children’s books, cartoon books, a syndicated comic strip and TV adaptations. You'll find Moomins emblazoned on everything from cutlery to tote bags in Finland.

Visiting their island redoubt, you’ll bump into costumed characters rambling through the Moominhouse and the Groke’s Cave, before you stir up an invention in Snork’s Workshop. Other Muumimaailma highlights include a swimming beach and Theater Emma, with live shows.

Planning tip: If you don’t have a car, the regional transport authority’s bus number 6 will take you from central Turku to Naatali in as little 30 minutes.

One of the many bridges that connect the islands of the Turku Archipelago, Finland. Studio GM/Shutterstock

10. Take your time to drive the Turku Archipelago loop

With some 20,000 islands and skerries making up the Turku Archipelago, unbeatable island-hopping experiences await just beyond the city limits. Rather than blockbuster sights, these beautiful islands offer seaside tranquility and tradition, with fishing villages, sandy beaches, excellent bird-watching, under-the-radar accommodation and hearty Finnish cuisine. Take time to savor it all by budgeting three days for this 200km (125-mile) loop through the islands.

From Turku, we recommend crossing bridge-connected isles to Lillmälö, followed by a ferry ride across the bay to Prostvik. Via a dozen ferry terminals, Rte 180 continues across Nagu, one of the archipelago’s five major islands, to Pärnäs, the launchpad for the sailing-and-driving route to Heponiemi. Then you’re back on dry land for good – it’s just 70km back to Turku from Heponiemi, with the possibility of a final night on Kustavi island, enjoying rustic accommodation, a generous seafood buffet and the island's red-painted 18th-century church.

Planning tip: Although this land-and-sea route might sound like a maritime odyssey, many boat crossings are short hops, with on-demand departures. The FinFerry website has route information.

