On the east side of central Finland, gorgeous Oulanka National Park is one of the country’s most beloved national parks. Its two main rivers, the Oulankajoki and Kitkajoki, have carved a dramatic series of canyons, rapids, waterfalls, cliffs and lakes through the dense forests.

Oulanka is simply a wonderful place for a walk – most famously along the 82km (51-mile) Karhunkierros (Bear’s Ring) trail, which crosses the park from north to south, but also on many shorter scenic routes. The park isn’t just for hikers though: the rivers are primed for canoeing, kayaking and white water rafting, while in winter there are snowshoe and cross-country skiing trails to navigate. Although sleeping and eating options in and near the park are limited, there are plenty of both at Ruka, a ski and summer resort a short drive south.

If you’re setting off to explore Oulanka National Park, here’s all you need to know.

One of Oulanka National Park's hanging bridges. TravelPhotoBloggers/Shutterstock

When should I go to Oulanka National Park?

Oulanka’s peak season is between May and September, when the lush forest and valleys beckon hikers and water-sports enthusiasts. Temperatures remain cool even at the peak of summer; highs rarely exceed 19°C (66°F), and nights are positively chilly. Bird-watching is best in early June, and the less-appealing mosquitoes are most present in July.

Starting in September, the forest turns into a palette of orange, gold and red as foliage season sets in. From October onward, evening temperatures can dip below freezing, and snow starts falling.

As winter begins, the park becomes a sparkling, snow-covered paradise. The days are short and the temperatures frigid, but the chance to snowshoe or cross-country ski through this wonderland is well worth bundling up. If you’re considering a winter expedition, carefully read the park’s thorough guidelines for navigating ice floes, managing fires (should you be brave enough to camp) and other seasonal considerations.

Karhunkierros. Ilona Bradacova/Shutterstock

How much time should I spend in Oulanka National Park?

If you make it all the way to Oulanka National Park, you’ll want to stay at least two or three days. Devote most of your time to outdoor pursuits (set off on at least one day hike), and perhaps allocate one day to relax and recharge amid nature at your lodge or campground.

While extremely fit hikers can complete the full Karhunkierros in three days, you should count on six to truly savor the route (and not have to jog it).

For all you need to know about the park, the Karhunkierros and other activities, including route maps, visit the park’s website – or head to the visitors center in the heart of the park, 13km (8 miles) along a paved road from Käylä.

Where can I stay in Oulanka National Park?

A few lodging options can be found within the boundaries of the park. Near the village of Juuma, Basecamp Oulanka is a well-run, cozy lodge with good food, a warm welcome and (since this is Finland) a free sauna. Juuman Leirintäalue offers a summer-only campground and year-round sauna-equipped cottages, plus a cafe, rowing boats and paddleboards. Retkietappi boasts solidly comfy log cabins, plus camping spaces and a lakeside cafe. Huts and lean-tos are scattered throughout the parks’ 270 sq km (104 sq miles); find out more about them on the park's website.

Is it easy to get in and around Oulanka National Park?

Thanks to connections to Helsinki and other European cities, Kuusamo airport, 26km (16 miles) south of the ski resort of Ruka, is a major access point for Oulanka National Park. The airport houses a suite of car-rental desks, and an airport bus runs to and from Ruka (30 minutes) for all arrivals and departures; some go to and from Hautajärvi, the gateway to Oulanka (75 minutes). Airport taxis are an option, costing €65 (US$76) to Ruka and €140 ($163) to Hautajärvi.

Paved or easily drivable unpaved roads reach all park and Karhunkierros access points; a daily morning bus runs from Ruka to Hautajärvi. From early June to early August, a bus from Ruka calls at Juuma and the visitors center Monday to Saturday, early June to early August. You can also catch a taxi from Ruka to Juuma for about €55 (US$64) or Hautajärvi for €90 (US$105).

Karhunkierros. Jjay69/Shutterstock

Top things to do in Oulanka National Park

Tackle Finland’s most popular long-distance trail

Despite the name Bear’s Ring, the Karhunkierros is a linear route: 82km (51 miles) for the full hike from Hautajärvi, just north of Oulanka National Park, to Ruka, in the south. (Also despite the name, you are highly unlikely to meet a bear, since the animals use their superb sense of smell to mostly steer clear of humans.)

While you can expect plenty of up and down along the way, this is not mountainous terrain. Look forward to dense, silent forests interspersed with dreamy rivers, lakes, waterfalls, rapids, canyons and cliffs, with hanging bridges to cross gorges. The trail is normally snow-free from about the beginning of June to mid-October.

There are six wilderness huts for sleeping on the main trail, plus a campground near the visitors center and accommodation options in Juuma. You’ll find cafes or restaurants at the visitors center and in Juuma.

Rapids in Oulanka National Park. ArtBBNV/Shutterstock

Set out on a day hike to sample the scenery

The highly popular Pieni Karhunkierros (Little Bear’s Ring) incorporates some of Oulanka’s most spectacular scenery in a 12km (7.5-mile) loop from Juuma. It’s walkable almost year-round (in winter you might need snowshoes) and is one of the best day hikes in all of Finland, with bridges crossing mighty rivers and exceptional observation spots overlooking mirrorlike lakes surrounded by forests. Highlights include the Myllykoski and Aallokkokoski rapids, the thundering Jyrävä falls and two hanging bridges.

Another excellent, much less frequented circuit is the 6km (3.7-mile) Kanjonin Kurkkaus (Canyon View) trail in the park’s north, with views into the impressive Oulankajoki canyon. Walkable from June to October, it starts at the Savilampi parking area, 10km (6.2 miles) off Rd 950. A good extension is to continue another 4km (2.5 miles) to the Taivalköngäs rapids and back. The dramatic Kiutaköngäs falls, where the Oulankajoki funnels frantically between red cliffs, are a 1km (0.6-mile) walk from the visitors center. For a longer hike, continue along the Könkään Keino forest circuit for 8km (4.5 miles). Pack food, water and mosquito repellent.

The Oulankajoki. Gonzalo Azumendi/Getty Images

Go rafting and kayaking along Oulanka’s wild waterways

When they’re unfrozen (around June to October), Oulanka’s rivers make for excellent paddling. The main event is a 25km (15.5-mile) canoe-and-kayak route down the Oulankajoki from Mataraniemi (reachable by car, near the visitors center) to Jäkälämutka. This usually takes five to seven hours and is fine for beginners, including families with children. Firms such as Ruka-based Kuusamo Safaris will provide all the gear and bring you back to Mataraniemi at the end.

The rafting river, the Kitkajoki, is divided into three routes: family, wild and scenery. The 14km (8.7-mile) family route extends from Rd 950 near Käylä to Juuma, with seven rapids (class I to III). Then there’s the wild route from Juuma to just before Jyrävä falls, with three rapids, including the thrilling class IV Myllykkoski and Aallokkokoski (minimum age 18). The easiest of the trio is the 13km (8-mile) scenery route from just below Jyrävä to Huotinniemi. Firms offering expeditions on these routes include Basecamp Oulanka and Retkietappi at Juuma, and Ruka-based Stella Polaris and Ruka Safaris.

How much money do I need for Oulanka National Park?

Happily, there is no fee to enter Oulanka National Park, making this beautiful reserve accessible to travelers of all budgets. Accommodations run the gamut from free, first-come, first-serve wilderness huts that sleep 10 (be sure to have a tent in case there’s no space) to luxury lodging in Ruka. Vendors in the area rent equipment for just about any possible outdoor pursuit.

Night in a double room at Basecamp Oulanka: from €129 (US$151)

Night in a double room at Rukalodge during peak ski season: from €294 (US$344)

Night in a cottage for four at Oulanka Camping: €60 (US$70)

One-day angling permit for the Oulankajoki: €15 (US$18)

Guided canoe excursion with Oulanka Camping per person: €40 (US$47)

One-day snowshoe rental from Avec Marja: from €15 (US$18)

White-water rafting day excursion: from €50 (US$59)

Gnocchi with smoked reindeer at Ravintola Talonpöytä, in the visitors center: €23 (US$27)

This article was adapted from Lonely Planet’s Scandinavia guidebook, published in July 2025.