Oulanka National Park

Stretching from Koillismaa to Lapland and along the Russian border, this superb national park was established in 1956 and covers 27,000 hectares of pristine boreal forest made up of pine, birch and spruce. Sámi lived here until the 17th century. Today, it's an outdoors paradise offering canoeing and rafting as well as superb hiking, including the rewarding Karhunkierros Trek. Information is available at the Oulanka Visitor Centre in the middle of the park.