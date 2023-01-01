Cambridge University Botanic Garden

Founded by Charles Darwin's mentor, Professor John Henslow, the beautiful Botanic Garden is home to 8000 plant species, a wonderful arboretum, glasshouses (containing both fierce carnivorous pitcher plants and the delicate slipper orchid), a winter garden and flamboyant herbaceous borders. Hour-long guided tours (free) are held at 2.30pm every Sunday from May through to September.

Free tours are also held on the first Sunday of the month from February to April and October to December. The gardens are 1200m south of the city centre via Trumpington St.