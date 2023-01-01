Corpus Christi College

Corpus Christi was founded in 1352, a heritage reflected in its exquisite buildings and a monastic atmosphere that radiates from the medieval Old Court. Look out for the fascinating sundial and plaque to playwright and past student Christopher Marlowe (1564–93), who penned Doctor Faustus and Tamburlaine. New Court (a mere 200 years old) leads to the Parker Library, which holds the world’s finest collection of Anglo-Saxon manuscripts (open Monday and Thursday afternoons to tourist office–run tours only).