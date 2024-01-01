Little St Mary's Church

The church's unwieldy original name was St Peter's-without-Trumpington-Gate, which gave St Peter's College (latterly Peterhouse) its name. Inside is a memorial to student Godfrey Washington, great-uncle of George. His family coat of arms was the stars and stripes, the inspiration for the US flag.
