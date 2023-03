The 16th-century Emmanuel College ('Emma' to students) is famous for its exquisite chapel designed by Sir Christopher Wren. Seek out the plaque commemorating John Harvard (who graduated with a BA in 1632), a scholar here who later settled in New England and left his money to a certain Cambridge College in Massachusetts – now Harvard University.

The college has a prodigious collection of ducks. They roam the area freely and in early spring produce armies of bright-yellow ducklings