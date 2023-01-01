Gorgeous 15th-century Queens' College sits elegantly astride the river, connected by the unscientific-looking Mathematical Bridge. Highlights include two enchanting medieval courtyards, Old Court and Cloister Court, the beautiful half-timbered President's Lodge, and the tower in which Dutch scholar and reformer Desiderius Erasmus lodged from 1510 to 1514.

His verdict on Cambridge? That the wine tasted like vinegar, the beer was slop and the place was too expensive – he also noted the local women were good kissers.