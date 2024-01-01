This beautiful classical structure (not open to the public), tucked in beside King's College, was designed in 1730 by James Gibbs. Graduations are held here in summer, when students in gowns and mortar boards parade the streets. Look out for the degree-class lists that are posted outside at the end of the academic year.
Senate House
Cambridge
Contact
Address
