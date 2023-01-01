La Casa de las Tejas Verdes

Emerging from the tunnel under the Río Almendares, your first glimpse of Miramar is the so-called 'house of the green tiles,' a subtle hint of the eclecticism to come: this is the only example of Queen Anne architecture in Cuba. The house was built in 1926, and for most of its existence was the home of a semi-famous Havana socialite, Luisa Rodríguez Faxas, who lived here from 1943 to 1999.

After Faxas' death the house was passed to the Cuban government, which restored it and opened the building as an architectural study center in 2010. It's not strictly a museum, but management runs free tours by appointment on selected days; phone ahead.