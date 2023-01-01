Tomb of Eduardo Chibás

The tomb of Orthodox Party leader Eduardo Chibás, in the Necrópolis Cristóbal Colón, once gained notoriety. During the 1940s and early ’50s Chibás was a crusader against political corruption, and as a personal protest he committed suicide during a radio broadcast in 1951. At his burial a young Orthodox Party activist named Fidel Castro jumped atop Chibás’ grave and made a fiery speech denouncing the establishment – it was the political debut of the most influential Cuban of the 20th century.