If you prefer John Lennon to Vladimir Lenin (both 20th-century personalities have a park named after them in Havana), decamp to this small square of green in Vedado, where a hyper-realistic statue of the former Beatle – unveiled by Fidel Castro on the 20th anniversary of Lennon's death – takes center stage.

The Beatles, and Lennon in particular, are icons in Cuba, despite being banned by the government in the 1960s for their ‘corrupting’ influence. Castro ultimately saw the light, belatedly hailing the band as revolutionaries during the statue’s unveiling in 2000. The bronze Lennon doesn’t lack company and you’ll likely have to wait in line to grab a photo.