Statues of illustrious Latin American leaders line the Parisian-style Calle G (officially known as Av de los Presidentes), including Salvador Allende (Chile), Benito Juárez (Mexico) and Simón Bolívar. At the top of the avenue is a huge marble Monumento a José Miguel Gómez, depicting Cuba's second president. At the other end, the monument to his predecessor – Cuba's first president, Tomás Estrada Palma (long considered a US puppet) – has been toppled, with just his shoes remaining on the original plinth.