Museo de Artes Decorativas

One of Havana's best museums dazzles like a European stately home. It's replete with all manner of architectural features, including rococo furniture, Chinese screens and an art deco bathroom. Equally interesting is the building itself, which is of French design and was commissioned in 1924 by the wealthy Gómez family, who built the Manzana de Gómez shopping center in Centro Habana.

Walking around you'll encounter a weighty collection of porcelain, ceramics and glassware amassed by former lady of the house María Gómez Mena, who was known for throwing lavish parties before the 1959 revolution put an end to wanton extravagance. The garden is a more Italian affair, guarded by statues and busts denoting the four seasons.