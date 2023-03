The ugly concrete block on the northern side of the Plaza de la Revolución is famous for its huge mural of Che Guevara, a copy of Alberto Korda’s famous 1960 photograph, with the words Hasta la Victoria Siempre (Always Toward Victory) emblazoned underneath. The mural was fitted in 1995 on the side wall of the Ministerio del Interior, where Guevara once kept an office.