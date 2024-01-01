Biblioteca Nacional José Martí

Vedado

Cuba’s national library is housed in a modernist tower block overlooking the Plaza de la Revolución. There's sometimes a photo exhibit in the lobby.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  Old graveyard, Havana

    Necrópolis Cristóbal Colón

    0.99 MILES

    Havana's main cemetery (a national monument), one of the largest in the Americas, is renowned for its striking religious iconography and elaborate marble…

  • Vintage car passing modern bar nestled between dilapidated Art Nouveau buildings along the Av de Malecon.

    Malecón

    1.96 MILES

    The Malecón, Havana's evocative 7km-long sea drive, is one of the city's most soulful and quintessentially Cuban thoroughfares, and long a favored meeting…

  • Capitolio Nacional

    Capitolio Nacional

    1.7 MILES

    The incomparable Capitolio Nacional is Havana's most ambitious and grandiose building, constructed after the post-WWI boom ('Dance of the Millions')…

  • Plaza de la Catedral

    Plaza de la Catedral

    2.33 MILES

    Habana Vieja's most uniform square is a museum to Cuban baroque, with all the surrounding buildings, including the city's beguiling asymmetrical cathedral…

  • Fusterlandia

    Fusterlandia

    6.76 MILES

    Where does art go after Antoni Gaudí? For a hint, head west from central Havana to the seemingly low-key district of Jaimanitas, where artist José Fuster…

  • Plaza Vieja, bustling with restaurants and cafes in evening.

    Plaza Vieja

    2.28 MILES

    Laid out in 1559, Plaza Vieja is Havana's most architecturally eclectic square, where Cuban baroque nestles seamlessly next to Gaudí-inspired art nouveau…

  • Courtyard in National Museum of Fine Art (El Museo Nacional de Bellas Artes).

    Museo Nacional de Bellas Artes

    2 MILES

    Spread over two campuses, the Bellas Artes is arguably the finest art gallery in the Caribbean. The Arte Cubano building contains the most comprehensive…

Nearby Vedado attractions

1. Museo Postal Cubano

0.12 MILES

A small and very modest collection of old stamps and postal memorabilia is on show at Vedado's biggest post office, should you get bored while waiting in…

2. Plaza de la Revolución

0.16 MILES

Conceived by French urbanist Jean-Claude Forestier in the 1920s, the gigantic Plaza de la Revolución (known as Plaza Cívica until 1959) was part of Havana…

3. Ministerio del Interior

0.17 MILES

The ugly concrete block on the northern side of the Plaza de la Revolución is famous for its huge mural of Che Guevara, a copy of Alberto Korda’s famous…

4. Memorial a José Martí

0.21 MILES

Center stage in Plaza de la Revolución is this monument, which at 138.5m is Havana's tallest structure. Fronted by an impressive 17m marble statue of a…

6. Quinta de los Molinos

0.54 MILES

The former stately residence of Independence War general Máximo Gómez, the Quinta sits in lush surroundings that have been managed as botanical gardens…

8. Museo Antropológico Montané

0.82 MILES

The Museo Antropológico Montané, on the Universidad de la Habana campus, was established in 1903 with a rich collection of pre-Columbian artifacts,…