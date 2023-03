The former stately residence of Independence War general Máximo Gómez, the Quinta sits in lush surroundings that have been managed as botanical gardens since 1839. While the former Gómez residence is closed, some of the grounds – with 160 tree species, 40 bird species and the tiny, colorful polymita snails that are endemic to Cuba – can be explored. There's also a butterfly enclosure, the first of its type in the country. Access is by guided visit only.