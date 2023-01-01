Memorial de la Denuncia

The former Museum of the Ministry of the Interior was remodeled in 2017 to form this far more interesting (if propaganda-ridden) look at US actions against Cuba in the last 60 years. The entrance stairway is covered with more than 3000 crosses, denoting people killed in skirmishes involving the US or other foreign powers since 1959, from the Bay of Pigs to the 1976 bomb aboard Cubana flight 455.

While you’ll only get one side of the story here, the modern exhibits are well presented and the intriguing tales, from plots to kill Fidel Castro to the interminable ebbing and flowing of the embargo, are morbidly compelling.