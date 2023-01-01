Acuario Nacional

Founded in 1960, the national aquarium is a Havana institution designed primarily for Cuban visitors, who arrive by the legion. Overseas visitors, be warned: the rather dilapidated facilities and limited selection of things to see are not on par with aquariums elsewhere. Saltwater fish are the specialty, but there are also sea lions and dolphins, including hourly dolphin shows. Note that dolphin performances are widely criticized by animal-welfare groups, who say that captivity for such complex marine mammals is debilitating and stressful.