Fundación Naturaleza y El Hombre

This tiny museum seems to confirm the adage 'small is beautiful.' It displays artifacts from a 17,422km canoe trip from the Amazon source to the sea that was led by Cuban intellectual and anthropologist António Núñez Jiménez in 1987. Exhibits in the astounding array of items include one of Cuba's largest photography collections, books written by the prolific Núñez Jiménez, his beloved canoe, and a famous portrait of Fidel Castro by Ecuadorian painter Oswaldo Guayasamín.

The museum is part of a nonprofit foundation and one of Havana's most rewarding small sights.