Museo de la Alfabetización

The former Cuartel Colombia military airfield at Marianao is now a school complex called Ciudad Libertad. Pass through the gate to visit this inspiring museum, which describes the 1961 literacy campaign during which 100,000 youths aged 12 to 18 spread out across Cuba to teach reading and writing to farmers, workers and seniors.

In the center of the traffic circle, opposite the entrance to the complex, is a tower in the form of a syringe. It commemorates Carlos Juan Finlay, who discovered the cause of yellow fever in 1881.