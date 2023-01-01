Palacio de las Convenciones

Also known as the Havana Convention Center or by the acronym Palco, this is one of Cuba's most dramatic modern buildings. Built for the Nonaligned Conference in 1979, the four interconnecting halls contain a state-of-the-art auditorium with 2101 seats and 11 smaller halls. Cuba's 589-member National Assembly meets here twice a year (although it's due to relocate to the Capitolio in 2019).

The complex hosts numerous international conferences with more than 50,000 annual attendees. There's a utilitarian on-site hotel that claims four stars.