This fabulously eclectic 1928 mansion in Flores once housed the Havana Biltmore Yacht & Country Club. These days the establishment has swung full circle and it is again a popular hangout for diplomats and affluent visitors. The club has its own well-raked beach (technically the closest to central Havana), swimming pools (note plural), tennis courts, bar, restaurant and health club.

In the 1950s the place gained brief notoriety when it famously denied entry to Cuban president Fulgencio Batista on the grounds that he was black. Fidel Castro had better luck when he dropped by for dinner some 30 years later, and the club remains one of the few places where he dined in public.