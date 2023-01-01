Marina Hemingway

Havana’s premier marina was constructed in 1953 in the small coastal community of Santa Fé. After the revolution it was nationalized and named after Fidel Castro’s favorite Yanqui. The marina has four 800m-long channels, a dive center, a motley collection of shops and restaurants, and two hotels, and is only worth visiting if you’re docking your boat or utilizing the water-sports facilities.

Like much of Cuba’s infrastructure, the place retains a strangely abandoned air and is crying out for a renovation.