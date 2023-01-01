Instituto Superior de Arte

Havana

The leading art academy in Cuba was established in the former Havana Country Club in 1961 and elevated to the status of institute in 1976. The cluster of buildings – some unfinished, some half-restored, but all gloriously graceful with their arches, domes and red brick – was the brainchild of Che Guevara and a team of architects.

Among the architects was Ricardo Porro, who designed the striking Facultad de Artes Plásticas (1961), which has long, curving passageways and domed halls in the shape of a reclining woman. Some 800 students study here, and foreigners can, too.

