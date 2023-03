Havana itself is somewhat dilapidated in parts and so, ironically, is this huge 1:1000 scale model of the city, which looks as though it could do with a good dusting. The model was created for urban-planning purposes but is now a tourist attraction. It's going through a protracted renovation but can usually still be viewed.

Nearby, the two parks on Av 5 between Calles 24 and 26 create an atmospheric pocket with their immense banyan trees and shady lanes.