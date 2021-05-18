The near-pristine PNN Sierra de La Macarena is one of Colombia's best-protected national parks and contains the fabulous rivers, streams and waterfalls…
Los Llanos
As you head southeast away from Bogotá, the jagged Andean terrain soon flattens out as if a giant guillotine dropped down across the mountains, revealing an endless sea of green grasslands. This is Los Llanos (the Plains). Teeming with wildlife, Los Llanos harbors more than 100 species of mammals and more than 700 bird species, including some of the planet's most endangered species.
Until a decade ago much of this area was essentially off-limits to foreigners, but today, with the surrender of the FARC (Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia) and the retreat of drug traffickers and paramilitaries, the area is largely safe again and is quickly opening up to tourism. The biggest attraction here by far is Caño Cristales, the extraordinary multicolored rivers inside the Parque Nacional Natural Sierra de La Macarena, but elsewhere in the region you'll find fascinating archaeological sites, natural wonders and the warmth and earthy humor of llaneros in abundance.
Parque Nacional Natural Sierra de La Macarena
The near-pristine PNN Sierra de La Macarena is one of Colombia's best-protected national parks and contains the fabulous rivers, streams and waterfalls…
Pozos Naturales
These lovely natural swimming holes hewn from the rocky riverbed are a wonderful place to relax and cool off once you've sweated your way around the other…
Ciudad de Piedra
Located 17km from San José del Guaviare in La Pizarra subdivision along an unpaved but normally quite easily passable road, the so-called 'City of Stone'…
Nueva Tolima Cave Paintings
This fascinating site 22km from San José is the most easily accessible of the numerous cave paintings in the department of Guaviare, though it's still…
Parque Nacional Natural El Tuparro
Parque Nacional Natural (PNN) El Tuparro is a 548,000-hectare nature reserve on the Venezuelan border. This biosphere of sandy river beaches and green…
Mirador del Río Guaviare
About the only sight in San José itself is this pleasant raised viewpoint overlooking the fast-flowing Guaviare River, from which the town takes its name…