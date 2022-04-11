Also known as El Peñon de Guatapé, thanks to the fierce rivalry between the towns it straddles, this 200m-high granite monolith rises from near the edge…
Around Medellín
Long off-limits to Colombian tourists who remained trapped in their cities by the civil war, the countryside around Medellín is now secure and bustling with crowds. To the east lies the artificial reservoir Embalse Guatapé and the nearby Piedra del Peñol, a 656ft-high (200m) granite monolith you can climb. From the top you'll find great views over the lake.
To the north of the city lies Santa Fe de Antioquia, a quiet colonial town that was once the capital of the department. These days it attracts weekenders from Medellín looking to warm up – it's set at a mere 1804ft (550m), and many hotels and restaurants have pools you can splash around in.
Three hours east of Medellín is Río Claro, a fantastic nature reserve with a peaceful river where you can go rafting or visit cathedral-sized caves full of bats.
Explore Around Medellín
- Piedra del Peñol
Also known as El Peñon de Guatapé, thanks to the fierce rivalry between the towns it straddles, this 200m-high granite monolith rises from near the edge…
- Reserva Natural Cañon de Río Claro
Within the boundaries of this private nature reserve, the river has carved a stunning canyon from its marble bed. You can visit the spectacular Caverna de…
- CCueva del Esplendor
Located at 2200m amid beautiful landscapes, this spectacular cave has a 10m waterfall gushing through a large hole in the roof and is Jardín's most famous…
- CCerro Cristo Rey
You'll spot this lookout point with its white Christ statue from the center of Jardín. Take the modern cable car (round trip COP$5000) up for fantastic…
- CCueva de los Guácharos
A less visited cave and a great alternative to the Cueva El Esplendor excursion, Cueva de los Guácharos is reachable via a six-hour round trip from Jardín…
- CCaverna de los Guácharos
This is a spectacular cave, about 1km long, featuring numerous marble caverns, soaring high and hollow like great cathedrals, connected by a fresh stream…
- RReserva Natural Gallito de la Roca
This small nature reserve right on the edge of town is the scene of one of Jardín's most impressive natural sights. Early each morning and again in the…
- PPuente de Occidente
This unusual 291m bridge over the Río Cauca is 5km east of town. When completed in 1895, it was one of the first suspension bridges in the Americas. José…
- MMuseo de Arte Religioso
This museum occupies the former Jesuit college constructed in the 1730s, next door to Iglesia de Santa Bárbara. It has a fine collection of colonial…
