The Xiamen University was established with overseas Chinese funds and has beautiful republican-era buildings and an attractive lake. It’s a good place for a pleasant stroll. The on-campus anthropology museum (人类学博物馆, Rénlèixué Bówùguǎn) boasts two large ‘boat coffins’ unearthed from a cliff in Wuyi Shan. The campus entrance is next to the stop for bus 1.