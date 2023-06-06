Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Getty Images/iStockphoto
Xiamen (厦门, Xiàmén), the island city formerly known in Western circles as Amoy, is emerging as southern China’s most sophisticated city. Chinese travelers have long understood the lure of its lengthy seaside promenade and European city architecture, but international ‘jetizens’ are now descending on the fun.
Xiamen
This Buddhist temple complex on the southern side of Xiamen is one of the most famous temples among the Fujianese, and is also considered a pilgrimage…
Xiamen
Across Daxue Lu, south of Xiamen University, is this gigantic German artillery post built in 1894. You can rent binoculars to peer over the water to the…
Xiamen
The Xiamen University was established with overseas Chinese funds and has beautiful republican-era buildings and an attractive lake. It’s a good place for…
Xiamen
Xiamen positions itself as China’s most liveable city and this huge green expanse on an islet north of town is a quiet exclamation mark on that claim…
Xiamen
Aside from acting as a refuge from the city, this is an ambitious celebration of China’s communities abroad, with dioramas, street scenes, photos, props…
Xiamen
You can rarely swim here due to council restrictions, but there are few more convenient places in the city to enjoy a beautiful natural environment than…
Xiamen
In the old district of Xiamen, this tiny but lively market sells various (weird) sea creatures to a backdrop of qílóu (骑楼, shophouses) and a church…
Xiamen
The charming 3km walking trail on an abandoned railway track in this park makes a welcome change from the crowds of the city. It is reached by bus 1, 15,…
Get to the heart of Xiamen with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
China $34.99
Pocket Beijing $14.99
Pocket Shanghai $14.99
in partnership with getyourguide