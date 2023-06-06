Xiamen

Xiamen, China

Xiamen (厦门, Xiàmén), the island city formerly known in Western circles as Amoy, is emerging as southern China’s most sophisticated city. Chinese travelers have long understood the lure of its lengthy seaside promenade and European city architecture, but international ‘jetizens’ are now descending on the fun.

  • Nanputuo Temple

    Nanputuo Temple

    Xiamen

    This Buddhist temple complex on the southern side of Xiamen is one of the most famous temples among the Fujianese, and is also considered a pilgrimage…

  • Húlǐ Shān Fortress

    Húlǐ Shān Fortress

    Xiamen

    Across Daxue Lu, south of Xiamen University, is this gigantic German artillery post built in 1894. You can rent binoculars to peer over the water to the…

  • Xiamen University

    Xiamen University

    Xiamen

    The Xiamen University was established with overseas Chinese funds and has beautiful republican-era buildings and an attractive lake. It’s a good place for…

  • Bailuzhou Park

    Bailuzhou Park

    Xiamen

    Xiamen positions itself as China’s most liveable city and this huge green expanse on an islet north of town is a quiet exclamation mark on that claim…

  • Overseas Chinese Museum

    Overseas Chinese Museum

    Xiamen

    Aside from acting as a refuge from the city, this is an ambitious celebration of China’s communities abroad, with dioramas, street scenes, photos, props…

  • Baicheng Beach

    Baicheng Beach

    Xiamen

    You can rarely swim here due to council restrictions, but there are few more convenient places in the city to enjoy a beautiful natural environment than…

  • Kaihe Lu Fish Market

    Kaihe Lu Fish Market

    Xiamen

    In the old district of Xiamen, this tiny but lively market sells various (weird) sea creatures to a backdrop of qílóu (骑楼, shophouses) and a church…

  • Railroad Culture Park

    Railroad Culture Park

    Xiamen

    The charming 3km walking trail on an abandoned railway track in this park makes a welcome change from the crowds of the city. It is reached by bus 1, 15,…

China now boasts the world's largest high-speed rail network, with more than 22,000km of track © Xinhua News Agency / Getty

Beaches

China's most epic high-speed rail journeys

Aug 24, 2017 • 7 min read

