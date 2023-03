The main feature at this rocky outcrop is an imposing 15.7m statue of Koxinga (aka Zheng Chenggong) in full military dress, visible from a great distance outside the park, even across the water from Xiamen. Koxinga was a Ming loyalist and led the most sustained resistance to the Qing conquest of China, from the Fujian coast and Taiwan.

There is also a mural sculpture here of Koxinga and his soldiers and a tiny pavilion, but little else.