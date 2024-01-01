Consulate Inn

A three-storey Victorian-style building, formerly the British Consulate and currently running as a hotel, with a cafe on the 1st floor.
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
16.19 MILES
Blasted out of solid granite by soldiers in the 1960s, this V-shaped arc of sea tunnels was designed to protect boats from bombs during the war years…
12.21 MILES
Also known as Jiugong Tunnel (九宮坑道), this four-entrance network of wide sea tunnels was blasted out of the gneiss in the 1960s to provide bomb shelters…
14.63 MILES
Built in 1931, this is Kinmen's most famous 'western' building thanks to the 11m-tall gun tower in its yard, erected to ward off (or at least spot)…
1.37 MILES
This Buddhist temple complex on the southern side of Xiamen is one of the most famous temples among the Fujianese, and is also considered a pilgrimage…
16 MILES
For domestic tourists, this is one of Kinmen's top sights due to the pivotal nature of a battle fought here over 56 hours in October 1949. For outsiders,…
15.81 MILES
This three-storey tower, built in classical Chinese form, is an iconic local landmark that has often featured on Taiwanese stamps. Yet it only dates from…
23.68 MILES
With a fine setting in a bowl of green slopes, Shanhou is one of the island's prettiest old villages with dozens of classic tile-roofed Fujian homes,…
14.55 MILES
This stern, 9m statue of Koxinga (鄭成; Zheng Cheng) gazes towards China from a tiny islet connected to the rest of Kinmen by a pedestrian causeway, which…
0.01 MILES
This cream-coloured former Japanese hospital was built in 1936.
0.08 MILES
A marvellous pillared building that was once the home of wealthy Filipino merchants, but now houses the China Records Museum, with a small collection of…
0.13 MILES
A historic 19th-century building.
0.15 MILES
A handsome red-brick building located to the southwest of Gulang Yu. It now houses local university teachers so there is no public entry.
0.16 MILES
This is the former family residence of Mr Lin, a prominent Taiwanese tycoon who lived here in the late 19th century.
0.17 MILES
A magnificent snow-white Gothic-style church built in 1917. Today's its facade is the most popular place on the island for wedding photos and you're sure…
0.24 MILES
The main feature at this rocky outcrop is an imposing 15.7m statue of Koxinga (aka Zheng Chenggong) in full military dress, visible from a great distance…
0.42 MILES
Housed in the highly distinctive Bāguà Lóu (八卦楼) building is the Organ Museum, with a fantastic collection including a Norman & Beard organ from 1909. The…