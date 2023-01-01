Qi Baishi's Former Residence

Known for the whimsical, often playful style of his watercolours, Qi Baishi (1864–1957) was an influential Chinese painter who lived in Beijing from 1917 onwards. Rooms in this renovated courtyard recreate his living quarters (he only lived here for his final two years), and there's a detailed rundown (in English) of his life and work.

The courtyard also makes a pleasant spot for a cuppa. There's no cafe as such, but there are tables and chairs scattered around, and the drinks menu (also in English) includes tea (from ¥10) and coffee (¥18). The residence was built on the site of the Qing dynasty home of Emperor Hong Taiji's fourth son, Ye Bushu (1627–90).