Built in 1757, 'Studio of the Quiet Heart' was a favourite retreat of Emperor Qianlong, who would sip tea, listen to the melodic plucking of the guqin (Chinese zither) and enjoy the carp-filled pools of this garden within a garden. Pass to the rear to admire the impressive corridor rising up and over a rockery of eroded limestone crags from Lake Tai in Jiangsu province.

The best view is from under the covered corridor at the most easterly point of the complex, looking west to the moon bridge and raised pavilions beyond.

After 1949, Jingxin Studio served as the Central Documentary History Research Institute.